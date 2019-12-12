Joyce Carol Lott passed away on Dec 9, 2019, 79, of Alexandria. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. She will be buried at a later time in Farmingdale, New York. Mrs. Lott is survived by her husband James Lott; sons John (Mary Lou) Ficke, Christopher (Trina) Ficke, and Russell (Margaret) Ficke; daughter, Jeane Johnson (Phillip); granddaughters, 6 grandsons 4 great-granddaughters' 3 ; fur baby, Dolly. Mrs. Lott is preceded in death by her father, John French; mother, Florence Lent French; Brother, Russell French; son, Michael Ficke; granddaughter, Lauren Ficke; husband George Ficke. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or The Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 836 Lakeview Dr., Heflin, AL 36264 Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 12, 2019