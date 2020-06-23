Joyce Elaine Gallagher Pate, 94, of Pensacola, FL passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.

Mrs. Pate was born October 3, 1925 in Dallas, TX, to her parents Eugene Joseph Gallagher and Viola Elizabeth DeLaRose Gallagher (deceased) of Jacksonville, FL. She was the widow of Patrick Jefferson Pate, Jr. Mrs. Pate attended the Highland Park schools in Dallas, TX, a student of dance and a Girl Scout. The Gallagher family moved to Jacksonville, FL where Mrs. Pate graduated from the Julia Landon High School.

In 1942, Mrs. Pate attended Wesleyan College, Wesleyan Conservatory and School of Fine Arts. She graduated in 1946, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Ceramic Sculptures. She was active in soccer, basketball, and many organizations at Wesleyan College.

Upon attending Wesleyan Conservatory and School of Fine Arts, she was Vice-President of Student Government, Art Club and others. Also, a Senior Superlative and Conservatory Editor of the annual yearbook.

She was elected to the National Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi and selected to appear in the 1945-1946 Edition of "Who's Who Among Students in American College and Universities". She was invited to exhibit her ceramic work in the National Ceramic Show in Syracuse, NY. Her senior year she taught art in Macon, GA at Lanier Jr. High School for Girls. Upon graduation, she was an associate in the Advertising Department of Furchgotts Department Store in Jacksonville, FL as an illustrator.

In 1948, Mrs. Pate married Patrick and moved to Dalton, GA. She was a Girl Scout leader and a textile designer, member of the Dalton Country Club, Ladies' Golf Association, and the First Presbyterian Church.

The family moved to Macon, GA where Mrs. Pate was a devoted mother, a member of the Ladies Golf Association at Idle Hour Country Club and Vineville Presbyterian Church.

The family moved to Anniston, AL where she was an artist, textile designer and art instructor at Anniston High School, a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Parnassus Study Club, two Mardi Gras organizations and a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of the Anniston Country Club Ladies' Golf Association.

Mrs. Pate also became Advertising and Display Director for the Wakefield and Martin's Department Stores in Alabama.

Mr. Pate's association with the Hygeia Coca-Cola Bottling Company brought the family to Pensacola where they became members of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

She served on the Board of Fiesta Five Flags, the Board of the Pensacola Art Museum, a member of the Debutante Charity Cotillion, Secretary of the Pensacola Federation of Garden Clubs and served as President of the Gardenia Garden Club. She was a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout leader in Pensacola and President of Harlequins and Gay Masquers Mardi Gras Organizations. She was active in her church groups, and a teacher in the Special Seniors Bible Study Class at Trinity Church.

A member of Pensacola Country Club Ladies' Golf Association, Florida Women's Golf Association, the Florida Lawn Tennis Association, Tiger Point Ladies' Golf Association, a member of the West Florida Historic Preservation Society, Pensacola Archeological Society, a member of the Pensacola Country Club Tennis Team participating in the Florida Lawn Tennis Tournament in Sarasota, FL.

Mrs. Pate was an Associate in the Advertising Department at Gayfer's Department Store in Pensacola during special events.

She was active in numerous Senior Amateur Golf events in which Pat was a member and they traveled extensively in the United States and many foreign countries to attend these outings.

Mrs. Pate enjoyed bridge, golf, painting, tennis, and Sunday School, her many friends and most of all her wonderful family of six children and their families of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. Pate, Jr. and her daughter, Nancy Pate-Nelson.

She is survived by her children, Patrick "Jeff" Pate, III (Terrie), Chris Pate (Sally Cowan), Carol Richter (John), Jerry Pate (Soozi) and Scott Pate (Tracy); as well as 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 5-7pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, Pensacola, FL. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL, with Rev. Frank Beall officiating.

Active Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Justin Pate, Brian Grecu, Wesley Pate, Jamie Pate, Chase Pate, Parker Pate and Patrick Pate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Rd., Macon, GA 31210.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to her caregivers with Home Instead who provided care for her during the past 2 years. We would also like to pass along our thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice.





