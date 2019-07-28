The Anniston Star

Joyce Eloise Grosso

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Eloise Grosso.
Service Information
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL
36206
(256)-820-5151
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Memorial services for Joyce Eloise Grosso, 83, will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Webb officiating.
Mrs. Grosso is survived by her daughter, Anita Brooks; son, Wayne Brooks and wife Jackie; granddaughters, Beth, Sarah, Amanda, and Danyelle; great-grandchildren, Coleman, Palmer, and Elias.
Mrs. Grosso was a longtime resident of the Saks community. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and part of the Encouragers Sunday School Class. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Encouragers Sunday School for their love, prayers and fellowship.
The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Mrs. Grosso's caregiver, Robin Bush; her nurse, Jennifer Salster; and her chosen daughter, Rhonda Thompson for all their love, support and care.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude research hospital www.stjude.org
Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Anniston, AL   (256) 820-5151
funeral home direction icon