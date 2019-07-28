Memorial services for Joyce Eloise Grosso, 83, will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Webb officiating.
Mrs. Grosso is survived by her daughter, Anita Brooks; son, Wayne Brooks and wife Jackie; granddaughters, Beth, Sarah, Amanda, and Danyelle; great-grandchildren, Coleman, Palmer, and Elias.
Mrs. Grosso was a longtime resident of the Saks community. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and part of the Encouragers Sunday School Class. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Encouragers Sunday School for their love, prayers and fellowship.
The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Mrs. Grosso's caregiver, Robin Bush; her nurse, Jennifer Salster; and her chosen daughter, Rhonda Thompson for all their love, support and care.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude research hospital www.stjude.org
Published in The Anniston Star on July 28, 2019