Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 Service 11:00 AM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206

Mrs. Joyce G. Steward, 80, of Anniston, was released from the bonds of Alzheimer's on September 7, 2019, with her children and oldest grandson at her side. Services will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 am. Chaplin David Roberts will be officiating. The family will receive visitors from 9:30 until the time of service. Mrs. Steward is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Rodney) Abrams of Alexandria; sons, Dennis Steward of Anniston, and Kevin Steward of Wellington; 9 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great Grandchild; sister, Sharon (Bill) Golden of Elkin, NC; brother, John (Martha) Gibbs of Cedar Bluff, AL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Steward, was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Travis N. Steward; parents, Rev. D. J. and Hazel Gibbs; brother, Welton Gibbs; sister, Gail McCulley; and great granddaughter, Paisley Steward. Mrs. Steward was a hard worker from a young age and encouraged her family to always do their best at anything they did. She was a loving mother and grandmother who created many wonderful memories with her family. She and her husband loved trips to the Smokies, and camping at Lake Guntersville, and especially enjoyed these times when children and grandchildren joined them. Her homemade chocolate syrup and hot buttered biscuits were a family favorite, especially for Christmas breakfast. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Lana Boatner, for her love and dedication, and Encompass Hospice staff, especially nurses Brandon and Shirley, aide Tammy, and Chaplain David for their compassion, loving care and support. Flowers will be accepted, as our Mother loved them so, or donations may be made in her memory to for Alzheimer's Research, 2512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871 (800-437-2423). Condolences may be left at

