Joyce "Nana" Hess
1930 - 2020
Joyce "Nana" Hess, age 89, of Anniston, Alabama passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Joyce was born December 24, 1930 in Alabama.

Joyce is survived by daughters Cheryl Slick (Donny); Deb Armbrester (Tommy); and son-in-law Gary Henderson; step-sons Bruce Hess and Ricky Hess; grandchildren Chris Slick (Keshia), Kim Harbin (Lane), Carey Machristie (Sean), Wes Armbrester (Lynay), Jennifer Shaddix (Tracy), Jason Armbrester (Valerie) and great grandchildren Kinleigh, Emma, Carsean, Addison, Natalie, Avery, Landon, Luke. Several nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husbands Thomas Wesley Greene Jr. and Ward Hess; her parents; daughter Jan Henderson; brother J.C. Rogers and sister Maxine Pressley.

A graveside service for Joyce will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Forestlawn Gardens, Golden Springs Road, Anniston, AL. with Rev. Robert Angles officiating.

Serving as pallbearers are Grandsons.

Joyce was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and a member of New Heaven Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.




Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
