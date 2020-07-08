A funeral service for Mrs. Joyce Johns, 72 of Oxford, will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Burgess Austin will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Johns passed away on July 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Don Johns; son, Eddie Johns (Sonya Rhodes); daughter, Twyla Knight (Tim); three grandsons; two granddaughters; sisters, Peggy Collins (Tom), Yvonne Green (Roger); brothers, David Beason (Kathy), Tim Beason and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter. The family requests no flowers be sent to the service. Instead, please consider making a donation to St. Jude at 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children
who she dearly loved. The family wishes to thank all of the friends and church family for the cards and calls. Also a thank you to Kindred Hospice for their loving kindness and professional help. God bless each one of them. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611