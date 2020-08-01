1/1
Joyce M. Harper
Funeral service for Joyce M. Harper, 77, of Anniston will be 2:00 pm, Monday, August 3, 2020, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip King officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mrs. Harper passed away on July 30, 2020 at Stringfellow Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Keelia Hodge and Keatha Harper; sisters, Dorothy McCrelles and Doris Walters; brothers, Douglas King, Robert King, Larry King and Ronnie King; granddaughters, Stephanie Hodge and Bethany Harper; great granddaughters, Sophie Harper and Harlow Harper; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Harper is preceded in death by husband, Bruce E. Harper; son, Lamar Harper; parents, Grady and Evelyn King; brothers, Roy King, Eugene King, Clyde King, Charles King, Ricky King and Randy King. Pallbearers will be Matthew King, Gregory King, Dougie King, David King, Tim Jenkins, Kenny Willingham, Clarence Willingham, Nick King, Ryan King and Hubert Willingham. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters and her church Oak Ridge Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all that loved her. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL 36206
2568205151
