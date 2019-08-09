|
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Golden Springs Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Golden Springs Baptist Church
The funeral service for Mrs. Joyce Smith Phillips, 93, of Anniston, will be at 12 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Golden Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Roland P. Brown, Reverend Ken Ballard, Mr. Tim Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 am until the service hour on Saturday at the church. Mrs. Phillips passed away on August 7, 2019 in Anniston. Mrs. Phillips was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. She worked as a teacher's aide in the Anniston City Schools for many years. Mrs. Phillips was also a member of Golden Springs Baptist Church. She had taught Sunday School for over 60 years and "retired" when she turned 90. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchild, and her great great granddaughter. Family was everything to her. Mrs. Phillips is preceded in death by her husband, D.W. "Bill" Phillips; her parents, Clyde A. and Claudia Smith; a sister-in-law, Bettye Smith; and a brother-in-law, Lofton Mitchum. She is survived by her children, David Phillips and wife, Carol, of Covington, GA, Barry Phillips and wife, Jan, of Anniston, and Jan Baugh and husband, Jim, of Daphne; seven grandchildren, Gary Hall and his wife, Michal, Dave Phillips, Lorie Pendergrass and her husband, Todd, Matt Phillips and his wife, Jill, Russ Phillips and his wife, April, Russell Baugh and his wife, Heather, and Landon Phillips and his wife, Shefali; nineteen great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; her sister, Ila Mitchum; a brother, Charles E. Smith; and a sister- and brother-in-law, Jane and Bill Glass; and "adopted" daughters, Moo Woodruff and her husband, Johnny, and Charlotte Koon and her husband, Ronny. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Matt Phillips, Russ Phillips, Russell Baugh, Dave Phillips, Landon Phillips, and Gary Hall. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 9, 2019
