Joyce Vaughn, age 80, of Iron City, Alabama passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Joyce was born February 3, 1940 in AL. Joyce is survived by her husband, Wayne Vaughn; daughter Belinda Vaughn; and daughter Cindy Bussey (Phillip); brother Verlon Huckeba; grandchildren Layton Bussey, Landry Bussey. Several nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by parents Herron and Pearl Huckeba; brothers Curtis Huckeba and Royce Huckeba. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 at Iron City Baptist Church with Andrew Nunnelley, Tony Snider and Alan Easterwood officiating. Burial will follow at Iron City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 until 12:00 at the church. Serving as pallbearers are Tony Snider, Terry Daniel, David Heifner, Jesse Heifner, Rusty Gann, Chris Gann and honorary pallbearers will be Iron City Angel Ministries. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Iron City. She was a loving wife and selfless mother. Her constant sidekick, shadow and best friend will definitely miss her most. Joyce treasured her grandchildren and was a wonderful mother-in-law, great seamstress and cook. Many lives were impacted during her lifelong membership at Iron City Baptist Church where she taught in many different areas. She fell in love with Africa and spent a lot of time there doing mission work, sharing Jesus, teaching the ladies to can fruits and vegetables and teaching them to sew. She was also involved in local missions through the Iron City Angel Ministries where she spent countless hours making items for the Cancer Society
, Steel Magnolias, many nursing homes and so many more. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Iron City Angel Ministry. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.graybrownservice.com
for the Vaughn family.