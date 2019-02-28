Visitation service for Joycelynn Hope Nichelle McGinnis 5 months, will be on Friday, March 1, at 11 am until at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at 1pm in Community Congregrational Holiness Church Cemetery. Survivors include her parents: Christopher Wagoner and Savana McGinnis; grandparents, Brenda Howell, Michael Stebbins, Carla Wagoner; great grandfather: Wilson Smith, other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
|
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 28, 2019