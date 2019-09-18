Funeral service for JT Shankles, 55, will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with Dr. Lewis Conaway officiating. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until time of service. JT passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Smart (Joseph Sims) and Amanda Smart (Brandon Thompson) all of Piedmont; three grandchildren, Kevin Sims, Lexie Smart, and Landon Smart; two brothers, Charles Shankles and Troy Shankles; chosen brothers, Chris Horne, Bobby Weaver, Corey Poole, Darryl Buttram, Tim Langley, and Keith Maddox. Pallbearers will be Joseph Sims, Chris Horne, Bobby Weaver, Darryl Buttram, Tim Langley, Keith Maddox, Brandon Thompson, Jeff Rogers, and Kim Johnson. JT was a lifelong resident of Spring Garden, a graduate of Spring Garden High School, and employed at Tyler Union. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James Buford Shankles; foster parents, Edward and Alma Ingram; and uncle, Bud Shankles. www.thompsonfuneralhomepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 18, 2019