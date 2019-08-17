Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita M. Triplett, 100 of Saks, will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Apostle Dr. Margaret McDill officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to time of the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Triplett passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston, surrounded by her friends and family. She is preceded in death by her father and step- mother, Dave G. and Hanna C. McGinnis; her mother, Lucy Royster; her husband, Douglas A. Triplett; her daughters Carolyn Triplett Vinson and Phyllis Triplett Burdett; her son, Robert David "Bobby" Triplett; step-son, Douglas A. "Buddy" Triplett; one grandson, Timothy Vinson; and two brothers, David Russell "Buddy" McGinnis and James Oliver "Jim" McGinnis. Left to cherish her memory are her son-in -law, Mike Burdett; grandchildren, Michael Thomas Vinson, Sandra Triplett Underwood, Cynthia Vinson Richardson, Chris Howell, Mary Lee Triplett Elliot, Hayden Burdett and Brennen Burdett; six great-grandchildren; six great- great-grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn McGinnis Pruitt and Vickie McGinnis Horton; many nieces and nephews; and her caregivers, Nikkita Wright, Jenny Sales, Dawn Wilson, JoAnn Jackson, Deann Heard, Jackie Heard, and Edith Crawford. Mrs. Triplett retired from Sears and the Anniston Army Depot. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She was president of the Pilot Club, a member of the Altrusia Club in Alexandria, and was also an Eastern Star. In her spare time she volunteered as a Pink Lady at RMC and enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, word searches and crocheting. Pallbearers will be Mike Burdett, Brennen Burdett, Hayden Burdett, Stephen Evans, Guy Horton and Jeff Moreland. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 17, 2019