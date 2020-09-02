A funeral service for Ms. Juanita Miller Rice, 91 of Oxford, will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Oxford. Pastor Buddy Nelson and Pastor Justin Nelson will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Oxford Memorial Gardens. Ms. Rice passed away on August 31, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Bruce Rice (Renee) and Dwight Rice; grandchildren, Cheyenne Rice, Marilyn Burke, Brigitte Ashley (Brian); great grandchildren, Kyla Grace Burke, Kinsley Burke, Banks Ashley, Jackson Ashley, and Evey James Ashley; sister, Wynelle McGraw; sister in law, Wilma Miller, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ista Lee Miller and Glarcus Cager Miller and her brothers, Billy Miller (Mary Ann), Bobby Miller (Mona Sue), and Jerry Miller. Ms. Rice was an educator for over 40 years. She was the librarian at Oxford High School for 30 years. She also served as a junior high girls basketball coach. She was a member of the Pilot Club and the Eastern Star where she served as a Worthy Matron multiple times. Ms. Rice was an active and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Oxford and was active in her Sunday School class. Ms. Rice was proud to be from Oxford and rarely missed a performance at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. She loved her family dearly and cared for her friends, students and community. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to First Baptist Church of Oxford in her name. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

