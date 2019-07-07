Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Toney "Nita" Keider. View Sign Service Information Daniel's Funeral Home and Cremation Service 901 East 2nd Ave Rome , GA 30161 (706)-232-3646 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Daniel's Funeral Home and Cremation Service 901 East 2nd Ave Rome , GA 30161 View Map Memorial service 10:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church Rome , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita "Nita" Toney Keider, 75, of Spring Garden, AL, born May 1st, 1944 in Alexandria, LA; passed away while on vacation in Switzerland, Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents James B. Toney, Jr and Marie Olive Becnel Toney and most recently by her brother James B. Toney, III who passed away at the end of last year.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael Andrew Keider, whom she met while he was stationed at Fort Polk just prior to being deployed to Viet Nam. She is also survived by her two children Stephen Keider and Michelle Beckman, her son-in-law, Johnny Beckman, two grandsons Seth and Adam Beckman and her brother-in-law, John T. Keider.

Graduating from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Liberal Arts, Nita started to pursue a career in social work. However, shortly after having children she discovered the greater calling of motherhood. Her love of children extended beyond family. Nita viewed all children as family to her.

She was active in church events, whether it be with the annual St. Mary's quilt, spaghetti bingo dinners, labor day barbeque, or making meals for church activities or those in need, Nita was always willing to lend a hand. Her heart reached out to anyone in need.

Later in life, her interests turned to researching genealogy. In tracing her family history, she connected with many people, many of whom she had never even met, both here and abroad. As the saying goes, Nita never met a stranger.

She will always be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, and friend.

She touched so many peoples' lives that she will remain close in everyone's heart and forever missed.

The family will receive friends at Daniel Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9th from 6pm until 8pm EDT. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 am EDT on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rome, GA. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd. Atlanta, GA 30328.

Daniel's Funeral Home of Rome, GA has charge of the arrangements.

