Judith Chastain
1946 - 2020
Judith Chastain, age 74, of Trussville, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Judith was born June 6, 1946 in Anniston, AL to Erma Lee Chastain and John B. Chastain. Judith is survived by brother John A. Chastain (Jeanette) of Albertville, Alabama and brother Dr. Sammy H. Chastain (Pam) of Birmingham, Alabama; niece Susan Gravlee (Gaines), niece Sandy Jolly (Phil), niece Christi Jenks (Jason), nephew Brad Chastain (Maria) and nephew Jonathan Gravlee (Ruthie), and a number of grand nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by father John B. Chastain and mother Erma Lee Chastain. A graveside for Judith will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Forestlawn Gardens, 730 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, Alabama 36207. Judith was a graduate of Anniston High School and Samford University. As a child she became a Christian and was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church. At the time of her death, she resided at Peachtree Assisted Living facility in Trussville, Al. She worked faithfully in Christian Ministries during her lifetime. These ministries included positions with Wales Goebel Ministry (Birmingham). Dudley and T.D. Hall Ministry (Texas), James Robinson Ministry (Texas), and Parker Memorial Baptist Church (Anniston). Her passion and drive was to serve the Lord Jesus Christ. She was faithful to speak a witness to many during her life and there are untold numbers who came to know the Lord and will be in heaven because she was faithful and bold enough to speak of Christ to them. She believed strongly, what He had done for her "He could do for you". Contributions in Judith's memory may be made to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1200 Quintard Ave, Anniston, Alabama; Samaritan's Purse; and Local Hospice Organization. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.graybrownservice.com for the Chastain family.

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forestlawn Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
