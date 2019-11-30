Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Judy Lynn Carter Lancaster. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville , AL 36265 (256)-435-7042 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Judy Lynn Carter Lancaster, 68, of Jacksonville, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jacksonville, with Reverend James Owens officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Lancaster passed away November 27, 2019 at Riverview Regional Medical Center. She fought a valiant battle to live life to the fullest after being injured at the age of twenty-three, leaving her a paraplegic.

Mrs. Lancaster is preceded in death by her parents, Grover Carter Sr., and Margie and Joe Whitman; brothers, Grover Wayne Carter Jr. and Timothy Glenn Carter; maternal grandparents, Emmett and Hattie Bundrum Ledbetter; and paternal grandparents, L.C. and Nora Carter.

Mrs. Lancaster was a native and a long-time resident of Jacksonville. She attended Profile Baptist Church.

Mrs. Lancaster is survived by her daughters, Kim Carter King (Brian Duffee) and Heather Lancaster (Anthony Allen); grandsons, Corey Pressley (Becca) and Christian King; granddaughter, Kenzi Allen; great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Kenlyn Pressley; cousins, Terry Baker, Berry and Tracey Cameron, Robert Baker and Lauren Baker, and Phillip and Rita Parris; stepsisters, Teresa Whitman Underwood and Pam Miller; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Profile Mill Village Baptist Church, 31 G Avenue SE, Jacksonville, AL 36265.

