Graveside service for Mrs. Judy Majors Batey, 72 of Anniston, will be held at noon on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jonathan Murray officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday night from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Batey passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at North East Alabama Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard Lee and Sharon Dabbs Majors; and her sister, Betty Murray.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, William Steve Batey; her children, William Neal Batey, Brenda Renee Batey, April Batey Kennedy and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Nathan Thurman, Sarah Balwinski, Lizzie Kennedy, Caty Kennedy; brother, Bruce Majors; sister, Willa Dean Morris Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Batey was a 1965 graduate of Alexandria High School. She retired from the Anniston Army Depot. She enjoyed traveling with her lifelong friend, Edith Butler. She attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family, and her many friends. She was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to your church.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 10, 2019