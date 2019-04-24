Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Mae Downard. View Sign Service Information Canale-Gwinn Funeral Home Inc 96 E Stephenson Ave Gwinn , MI 49841 (906)-346-4000 Visitation 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Gwinn , AL View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Julia Mae Downard, 88, of Gwinn, went home to Heaven on Friday evening, April 12, 2019 at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans. Julia was born on September 18, 1930 in Gadsden, AL to the late Otis and Clara (Phillips) Truitt. Julia married William L. Downard on November 20, 1955 in Anniston, AL. She was in the U.S. Air Force and worked at a hospital on Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado. Upon having her children, she focused her time on raising them in the home. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and reading. Julia was also a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Gwinn. Julia is survived by her husband, Bill Downard of Gwinn; children, Lynda Downard of Gwinn, Joy Layer of Holland, MI and Robert (Kelly) Downard of DePere, WI; grandchildren, Amanda and Christopher (Ashley Cleven) Downard; great grandsons, Stefan and Isaac Downard; brothers, David (Jacque Cosper) Truitt of Huffman, TX and Clarence (Alice Jones) Truitt of Ohatchee, AL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Harrison. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27th from 11am until 12pm at the First Baptist Church in Gwinn. A memorial service will take place at 12pm in the church with Pastor Ron Libey officiating. The Canale Gwinn Funeral Home is assisting the Downard family where memories may be shared at

Julia Mae Downard, 88, of Gwinn, went home to Heaven on Friday evening, April 12, 2019 at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans. Julia was born on September 18, 1930 in Gadsden, AL to the late Otis and Clara (Phillips) Truitt. Julia married William L. Downard on November 20, 1955 in Anniston, AL. She was in the U.S. Air Force and worked at a hospital on Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado. Upon having her children, she focused her time on raising them in the home. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and reading. Julia was also a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Gwinn. Julia is survived by her husband, Bill Downard of Gwinn; children, Lynda Downard of Gwinn, Joy Layer of Holland, MI and Robert (Kelly) Downard of DePere, WI; grandchildren, Amanda and Christopher (Ashley Cleven) Downard; great grandsons, Stefan and Isaac Downard; brothers, David (Jacque Cosper) Truitt of Huffman, TX and Clarence (Alice Jones) Truitt of Ohatchee, AL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Harrison. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27th from 11am until 12pm at the First Baptist Church in Gwinn. A memorial service will take place at 12pm in the church with Pastor Ron Libey officiating. The Canale Gwinn Funeral Home is assisting the Downard family where memories may be shared at canalefuneral.com Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close