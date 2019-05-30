Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ervin Funeral Chapel 1518 Brown Avenue Anniston , AL 36201 (256)-237-1717 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ervin Funeral Chapel 1518 Brown Avenue Anniston , AL 36201 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Gaines Chapel AME Church 404 A Street Anniston , AL View Map Service 1:00 PM Gaines Chapel AME Church 404 A Street Anniston , AL View Map Interment Following Services Edgemont Cemeter Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mrs. Julia Montgomery Weeks will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 pm from the Gaines Chapel AME Church, 404 A Street, Anniston, AL with Rev. James Barnet, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Edgemont Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour before the service at the church. Family and friends visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 -7 pm at the funeral home. Julia Montgomery Weeks was born to the late David and Julia Montgomery in Cassville, GA on September 8, 1926. She was united in holy matrimony to Andrew Weeks, Jr. on December 1, 1945 in Anniston, AL. Out of his union two children were born: Juanita and Andrew, III. She worked as an LPN at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, AL for 24 years. Preceding her in death her husband, Andrew Weeks, Jr.; sons, Andrew Weeks, III and Willie C. Weeks; daughter, Alma Weeks; sister, Ruby Montgomery; brothers, Dave Montgomery, Sr., John Warren Montgomery, Willie Ralph Montgomery, Sr., William L. Buchanan, and Perry Brown Buchanan; Godson, Johnny Evans. She served gladly and willingly as a member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church. She was a faithful and diligent worker in many capacities in the church. She especially loved teaching and working with the youth. She enjoyed spending times with family and friends. She thoroughly enjoyed attending her CIG meeting at Haven United Methodist Church and Seniors In Action at First Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed being reunited with the youths, now adults that came to visit while attending Cobb High School Mass Reunions. Julia would have pound cake, peaches and many of their favorite dishes ready for them to enjoy. On May 28, 2019, Julia Montgomery Weeks made the transition from life into the presence of God. She leaves memories that will forever be cherished in the hearts of her loved ones: daughters, Juanita Weeks-Curry of Martinez, GA and Helen Fleming Weeks of Oxford, AL; Grandchildren, Michael E. (Katrina) Curry of Martinez, GA; Timothy D. Curry of Greensboro, GA; Lameka T. Weeks of Dallas, TX; Andrea (Chris) Washington of Saks, AL; and Jennifer M. Weeks of Oxford, AL; Great grandchildren, Xavier Deon Curry of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Michael E. Curry, Jr. of Seattle, WA; Crysten Cornita Curry of Atlanta, GA; Kendall Robinson, Braylen Robinson, Kennedy Robinson, Aiden and Caiden Washington, all of Saks, AL; Brothers, John G. (Sarah) Buchanan Anniston, AL; and Jesse (Diane) Buchanan Saks, AL; Sisters, Marvelene Siders of Palmdale, CA and Helen Ellison, of Milpitas, CA; Sister-in-law, Rosaline Buchanan, Birmingham, AL; Daughter-in-law, Reva-Nell Weeks, Anniston, AL; Godson, Carlos Evans of Fredericksburg, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Ervin Funeral Chapel, LLC. 