Funeral Services for Julian Carl Grammer, 85 of Anniston is held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Gilpin and Pastor Donny Sills officiating. Burial followed at Eastaboga Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Monday, March 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Mr. Grammer passed away March 7, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore (Wayne), Lisa Morgan (Larry), Vicky Junior (Mark), Joy Sadler (Danny); grandchildren, Lorrie Perry (David) Shelly McLean, Craig Grammer (Lisa), Lance Moore (Angel), Allison Sills (Jerry), Jessica Prestridge, Lindsey Grier (Randy), Austen Junior (Katie), Jesse Junior, Carlee Sadler, Trent Sadler and Aleah Sadler; great-grandchildren, Kylie Alldredge (Sean), Molly and Weston Perry, Landon and Logan McLean, Marissa Grammer, Shelby Gilmore (Brent), Tanner and Lannah Moore, Kinley and Grayson Tolbert, Peyton, Jakob, Cody and Karlie Chisolm, Emily and Janie Sills, Emry, Tucker and Cole Grier, Davis, Ann Crawford and Nelson Junior; sister, Barbara Land and several nieces and nephews, including Cheryl Butterworth, Cynthia Bice, Tommy Grammer and Michael Grammer whom he loved as his own. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ann Grammer; son, Vince Grammer; five brothers and three sisters. Pallbearers will be Jesse Junior, Craig Grammer, Lance Moore, Landon McLean, Logan McLean, Weston Perry, Austen Junior and Trent Sadler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Grayson Tolbert, Jacob Chisolm, Jaiden Prestridge, Carsen Prestridge and Tanner Moore. Carl was a retired From Jim Walter Coal Mines Number 3 with 20 years of experience. Carl was a loving husband, father, Pop, brother, uncle and friend. Carl loved fishing, playing cards, shiny things, listening to music, traveling and spending time with everyone he loved and Alabama football. Carl was one of the most hardworking, give them the shirt off his back people anyone could have ever been blessed to know. Carl was a special person that loved with the biggest heart and will be forever missed. We would like to give a special thanks to our family friend Mona Robinson. The family would like to ask for prayers in the coming days because he will be greatly missed. 