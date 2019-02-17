Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julius "Jr." Eaves. View Sign



Mr. Eaves passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Anniston.

Survivors include his wife, Joy Edwards Eaves, three sons, Steve Eaves (Diane), Kenny Eaves and Todd Eaves, one brother, Lamar Eaves, granddaughter, Whitney Holladay (Bobby), great grandchildren, Braxton Holladay, Charlie Holladay and Liam Holladay.

Jr. is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Lillie Eaves, a sister, Joyce Ireland, brothers, Morris Eaves, Julian Eaves and Harold Eaves.

Pallbearers will be Todd Eaves, Kenny Eaves, Steve Eaves, Joey Edwards, Blake Edwards, Cody Harris, Chase Harris.

Mr. Eaves was a longtime resident of Calhoun County. He graduated Oxford High School in 1955. He attended West Park Heights Baptist Church. He was a retired Boilermaker Union #108. He never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

A special thanks to the Nurses and Tech's on the 5th floor of RMC.

