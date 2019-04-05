Graveside service for Julius Paul (JP) Nelson, 78, Weaver, AL will be at 4:00PM Saturday, April 6, 2019. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:30 till 3:30 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Reverend Barry Thompson will be officiating. Mr. Nelson is survived by his daughter, Dee Drake; sons, John Nelson and Shane Nelson; grandchildren, Ashley Schwan, Jessika Nelson, Alex Drake, Maggie Drake, great-grandchildren, Dylan Nelson, Leila Schwan, Hayden Schwan; daughter-in-law, Irene Nelson; Grandson-in-law, Eric Schwan; cousins, Linda Stiles, of Hopeville, Arkansas, Tim Doherty, Michelle Clemons of Arkansas. Special thanks to: All of his Rimfire Colleagues, Bill Casey and Tim Miller. On April 2, 2019 Julius Paul (JP) Nelson joined his wife, Shirley Nelson and mother Gertrude Hooten who preceded him in death. Mr. Nelson served 26 years in the U. S. Army Military Police, 15 years at Anniston Army Depot, and he loved hunting, fishing and Rimfire shooting. Mr. Nelson will have full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: Duke Cancer Patient Support Program. Website: https://secure3.convio. net/ dccc/ site/TR?px=1288093&fr_id=1310&pg=personal Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 5, 2019