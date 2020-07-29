Firefighter Justin "JRO" William Robinson, age 50, of Rockmart passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on Thursday, May 28, 1970. Justin had a calling from a very early age to be a Firefighter, and he pursued it. He was a compassionate, thoughtful, and very caring man. Justin was described as "larger than life" and "a Fireman's Fireman". Firefighter Robinson retired from Fulton County Fire Department on November 20, 2017 and came to work for Haralson County Fire Department on November 18, 2018 having served 26 years. Not only was Justin accomplished in his career as a Firefighter, he was also a gourmet cook and total craftsman who could build anything. He would often sketch out and build his own designs to incorporate in the house he was renovating. Justin was also an animal lover and was always found sitting amongst all his dogs. His Dog, Tank, will especially miss him. Justin was the best son anyone could have asked for. He will always be our hero and his legacy continues as an organ donor. Justin was a loving, dedicated father and he will be missed by many. On duty, on call and in service. Survivors include his daughter, Kaylee Robinson of Marietta; his parents, Bill and Barbara Robinson of Bolivia, North Carolina; his significant other, Lisa Keel of Rockmart; his special friend, Mario Lau and a number of other relatives. Memorial Services with Firefighter Funeral Honors will be conducted on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2P.M. from the Haralson County Recreation Department Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Georgia Firefighter's Burn Foundation or a Trust fund that is being set up for his daughter Kaylee (Details will be published once the trust has been set up). During the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, we want to encourage everyone to stay safe and make the best decisions possible. For those who aren't comfortable attending, services will be live-streamed from our funeral home Facebook page. We ask that those that plan to attend the service, to maintain a safe distance between those from other households. For those prefer to wear a mask and/other protective equipment, we highly encourage you to do so. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook/tribute wall. Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to service the Robinson family.

