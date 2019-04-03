Graveside ceremony for Master K'dyn J. Hawkins, of Anniston, Al. will be held 1PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Edgemont Cemetery with Pastor Brandon Montgomery officiating. Viewing will be held today from 1pm-6pm at the chapel of Goodson Funeral Home. Survivors include: Mother, Marquita Q. Williams, Father, Anthony D. Hawkins, Brothers, Kamryn Hawkins, Anthony J. Hawkins, and his twin, K'vori Hawkins, Grandparents, Roderick and Cassandra Lewis and Anthony W. Harvey, Uncles, Roderick J. Lewis and Toaverea Hawkins Great Aunts, Carolin (Larry) Sampler, Linda O'Neal, Brenda Williams, Annette Fort, Amie Harvey, Mary Jones, Barbara Hawkins, Charlotte Hawkins, Janice Hawkins, and Stella Hawkins, Great Uncles, Kenneth Williams, Curtis Williams, and Willie Williams, Edward Harvey, Mark Harvey, Jeffrey Harvey, and Embry Harvey, and other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his Grandmothers, Jacqueline Williams Hubbard and Veronica F. Hawkins. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 3, 2019