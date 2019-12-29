Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kam Allen Crumley. View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life service for Kam Allen Crumley, 16, will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of service. Following Kam's Celebration of Life, all are invited to attend a balloon release that will take place at Alexandria High School Football Field at 4:00 p.m.

Kam passed away on December 25th, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident (December 12th, 2019). Kam is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse Crumley, Derrell Allen Crumley, LB Smith and Esther Mason; and his beloved dog, Lucky.

Kam was born on December 29th, 2002, in Panama City, FL, to parents, Beckie Crumley and Dustin and Marlena (Tyler, Ciara) Crumley. Kam is survived by his parents; his siblings, Kyle and Kathryn Crumley; his grandparents, Corinna Crumley, Joan Smith, Mark Helton and Tony and Donna Spurlin; several aunts and uncles; his cousins to include: Lori, David, Crimson and Cash Connor, Joel, Susan, Chloe and Caroline Spurlin and Summer Brackett; his dearest friends, Landan Williams and Gavyn Walker; and special recognition to his second mother, Jenny Tengblad and siblings, Cassie, Abby Bloxom and Aislinn James; Patrick and Kelli Williams and their three children, Chance, Landon and Kodie Williams; and Pops, Summer and Gavyn Walker.

Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Williams, Chance Williams, Travis Chastain, Gavyn Walker, Gaven Cramer, Hayden Faulkner, Adam Young, Seth Slaton, D'Anthony Walton, Tyler Arnold and Brock England.

As a Junior at Alexandria High School, Kam's passions included fishing, basketball, baseball and track (Medalist at the State 2019 Track Meet). He loved going to the watershed with friends and 4x4 with his brother and his Jeep XJ. He loved outdoor activities to include summiting Pikes Peak (14,115ft) with his brother this past June. Awarded Best Dressed and Class Favorite at Alexandria High School, Kam was always surrounded by friends and creating a positive atmosphere. He traveled the world in his lifetime, to include a favorite trip to the Bahamas with his friend Brock England; Disney World with his family; and Breckenridge, CO. Kam's plans following graduation were to study Sports Medicine on a sports scholarship and one of the many universities interested in Kam's talent.

Kam gave the best Christmas Gift, which was his gift of life so that others may live. His gift will help five families across the United States through organ donation. The family would like to give a very special thanks to Legacy of Hope in Birmingham for all of their help.

Kam will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of everyone he met. Online condolences may be left to the family at:

Anniston Memorial Funeral Home

3865 US Hwy 431 N, Anniston, AL 36206

