Karen Elizabeth Reeder (1939-2020). Karen Reeder passed away on September 6th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Russell Reeder, son Randy Reeder, daughter Teresa, and son in law Michael Vancuron. She was proceeded in death by her parents Irene and Woodrow Kirk. Karen graduated from Oxford High School in 1958. She excelled in English literature, Music and Spanish. She was in the Oxford High School Robe Choir and Ensemble where she was a lead Soprano. She had a beautiful lyrical soprano singing voice all of her life. In 1959 she married Russell Reeder. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary the day before her death. Karen was active in her community. She served as a PTA president for Norwood Elementary School from 1970-1975. She was also a Girl Scout leader for Troop 14 out of Anniston, Alabama and a Boy Scout Den Mother. She also worked as a substitute school teacher for the Anniston City School System. She was a very devout Christian and followed the word of the Lord daily in her actions and word. She is dearly missed by her family. Funeral arrangements are to be announced at a later date. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary in charge of arrangements. (256) 236-3441 Online Condolences at www.mem.com