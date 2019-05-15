Karen "Kip" Henricks, 70, of Jacksonville, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Mrs. Henricks was born in Michigan and raised in Missouri. Kip received her academic degrees from the University of Missouri: Columbia, culminating in a Ph.D in Art History and Archaeology. She spent the majority of her professional career at Jacksonville State University, teaching her beloved subject for 30 years, even doing a stint as the chairman of the Art Department early in her tenure. She served on several statewide commissions and committees, was a long-time member of the Berman Museum board, and lectured throughout Northeast and Central Alabama on art and architectural history. She was a bright and creative person and driven by her curiosity and joy of learning, she became an award-winning book and paper-maker, photographer, and print-maker. She enjoyed gardening, museum exhibitions, old house restoration, and collecting, amassing many collections that have been exhibited in regional museums and galleries. Through these endeavors, Kip made many friends, all of whom will miss her gracious vibrance. Survivors include her loving husband, John Henricks; her mother, Merle Peterson of Emporia, KS; her brother, John Peterson of Bloomington, IN and by those many friends, colleagues and students whose lives were enriched by her presence. According to her wishes, her remains were cremated privately. She never wanted to be the center of attention, rather just a participant in this grand and magical adventure called life. Online condolences may be made at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on May 15, 2019