Karen Reid Dennis
Mrs. Karen Reid Dennis, 65 of Anniston, passed away on September 27, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Dennis; children, Jeffery Dennis (Nora), Olivia Gaines (Tim), Wesley Dennis, Robby Dennis (Tiffany); grandchildren, Nikki Roberts (Patrick), Annabella Cecilia, Andrew Ricardo, Ayla Maria and Alexis Mia; great granddaughter, Anna Roberts; siblings, Rita Medlen, Carol Parks, David Reid, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Hazel Reid, and her sister, Ruth Reid.
Mrs. Dennis was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness.
She was a friend to many people and always put others before herself, especially her family.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother, Maw Maw, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all those that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
