Funeral services for Mrs. Karen S. Curvin, 49, of Anniston, was at 11 am on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Reverend David Lipscomb officiated. Mrs. Curvin passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Curvin was born in Ft. McPherson, Georgia, and had lived in Calhoun County since Jr. High School. She was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and received a master's degree in education from Jacksonville State University. She taught for many years in the Talladega City School System and was loved by her students. Mrs. Curvin loved teaching and had a beautiful smile for everyone. She loved her animals and was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. Survivors include her husband of sixteen years, Raymond Curvin; mother, Barbara Studdard; father, Walter Studdard and his wife, Everette; a brother, Brian Studdard and his wife, Jan; two nieces, Laurel and Jillian Studdard; stepsons, Jeremey Ray Curvin and his wife, Joy, and Daniel Curvin and his wife, Rachael; five stepgrandchildren; mother-in-law, Anna Curvin; stepbrother, William Campbell; stepsister, Caroline Aultman, and her children, Henry and Lucy. The family wishes to thank the ICU doctors and nurses at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and the teachers and administrators of the Talladega City School system.

