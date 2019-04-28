Katherine Ann Marie Ford, 21 of Paducah, Kentucky, formerly of Heflin, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Private services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Katie is survived by her son, Bentley Carson Stephens; mother, Barbara Ann Anton; sister, Chelsey Doss; father, William Earl Ford; grandmothers, Debra Coyer and Evelyn Arnold; and grandfather, Billy Ford.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Joseph Earl Towers.
Katie was a graduate of McCracken County High School and was employed as a CNA.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 28, 2019