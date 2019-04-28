Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Ann Marie Ford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Ann Marie Ford, 21 of Paducah, Kentucky, formerly of Heflin, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Skyline Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Private services will be held at a later date to be announced.

Katie is survived by her son, Bentley Carson Stephens; mother, Barbara Ann Anton; sister, Chelsey Doss; father, William Earl Ford; grandmothers, Debra Coyer and Evelyn Arnold; and grandfather, Billy Ford.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Joseph Earl Towers.

Katie was a graduate of McCracken County High School and was employed as a CNA.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Skyline Hospital in Nashville.

