The Funeral service for Mrs. Kathryn Pritchett Angel Putman, of Jacksonville, will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Angel Grove Baptist Church. Reverend Jerry Starling and Brother Stan Pritchett will officiate, with burial to follow in Seven Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Putman passed away January 20, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husbands, James Angel and Leamon Putman; daughter, Beverly Angel O'Hare; grandchildren, Jessie Angel and Scott Austin; parents, Jessie Doyle and Ruby Pritchett; brothers, Buster Pritchett and Douglas Pritchett. Mrs. Putman was a long-time resident of Jacksonville. She was a life time member of Angel Grove Baptist Church. She worked at The First National Bank of Jacksonville/ AmSouth and retired from the City of Jacksonville Gas and Water Department. She enjoyed oil painting, and enjoyed going to church. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who saved her soul, and was a faithful member of her church. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. Mrs. Putman is survived by her daughters, Velita Angel Worthy and her husband Larry, and Teresa Angel Simmons and her husband Jeff; sons, Robert Randall Angel, Doyle Wesley Putman, Jerry Putman, Ricky Lee Putman and his wife Rhonda; sister-in-law, Faye Clements Pritchett Duncan; 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Craig Worthy, David Worthy, Ray Austin, Daniel Putman, Joey Worthy, Jessey Creek, and Anthony Creek. Honorary Pallbearers will be her Ruth Sunday school class at Angel Grove Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank Piedmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Encompass Health, Amedisys Home Healthcare, Gadsden Regional Medical Center SICU, and her Angel Grove Baptist Church Sunday school class for their kind visits and prayers. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in memory of Mrs. Putman to Angel Grove Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to

