A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Kathryn "Leigh" Veazey Garner, 58, will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Weaver United Methodist Church. Rev. Matthew Headley will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Leigh passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at RMC in Anniston. She is preceded in death by her father, W.H. "Bill" Veazey. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Patricia Veazey of Anniston; her daughter, Melissa (Robert) Watson of Weaver; three grandchildren, Skylar Watson, Logan Watson and Allie Watson, all of Weaver; one brother, Butch (Kaye) Veazey of Connecticut; two sisters, Lynn (Jim) Stringfellow of Huntsville and Debbie (Jon) Sexton of Tuscaloosa; three nieces, Jenni (Jesse) Harvey of Huntsville, Kelcey Sexton of Tuscaloosa and Lindsey Sexton of Tuscaloosa; one nephew, Michael Stringfellow of Atlanta, GA; great-nieces, Lily and Nora Harvey of Huntsville; and a special aunt and uncle, Pam (Larry) Martin of Oxford. Leigh attended Weaver First United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful and devoted daughter, mother, and sister; a loving and dedicated "Bammaw"; and an adored niece and aunt. Leigh graduated from JSU with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She also received her CNA and was a licensed caregiver. Caring for others was such an integrated part of who Leigh was and she had a gentle spirit and enormous heart. In her spare time, she enjoyed being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. To know Leigh was to love her and anyone that knew her could attest to the fact she was known for giving to others, even when she wasn't asked. Leigh will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her and will continue to live on in the hearts of those who held her so dearly.

