A funeral service for Mrs. Katie Magdalyne Stephens, 77, of Anniston, will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Eddie Haynes and Ricky Aldridge will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:00 am until the time of the service. A burial will follow at Hopeful Baptist Church. Mrs. Stephens went Home to be with The Father on February 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Carl Stephens; daughter, Michelle Walker; granddaughter, Taylor Walker; great granddaughter, Adayln Martin; god child, Nathaniel Smith; sisters in law, Pat Butler (Greg) and Barbara Haynes, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Ruby Haynes; brothers, Jimmy Haynes and Donnie Haynes and her mother in law, Carol Stephens. Pallbearers will be Micheal Butler, Jerry Wade, Tommy Wade, Mike McCrillis, Dale Stephens and Nathaniel Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Haynes, Allen Haynes, Ricky Stephens, Jim Blackstone, Bobby Gene Jennings, Eugene East, Bill Cook and Lavon Stephens. Katie, Magdalyne, was a loving and compassionate person. She loved her family and her friends. She was a person who loved the Lord Jesus Christ and her church. She enjoyed so much to hear the family sing songs of the Father. She was a person who loved life and enjoyed doing things with her family and playing golf every chance she had. Christmas was always a special time to her. She enjoyed the giving and the smiles on her family's face during the celebration of Jesus's birthday. She was a nurse who took her profession serious and had compassion for all her patients. The family would like to extend a special thank you to SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice for the love and care they have shown to Mrs. Stephens.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 6, 2020