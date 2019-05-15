Mrs. Katie Maureen Hunter "Mot" Hudspeth, 77, of passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was home surrounded by her loved ones. Born at Home in Cleburne County, AL. She always had a penchant for helping others her whole life. She never met a stranger. She gave her all to others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Columbus Hunter & Odessa Carter and one granddaughter, Misty Cobb, three brothers; Bremon, Marlin & Leroy Hunter & one sister, Arlys Salers. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Phillip Hudspeth, two daughters; Tina Bassett of Anniston, Al., Tonya Webb of Munford, AL., & two sons; Rodney Williams of Moody, AL., Christopher Hudspeth of Lacy, WA. God blessed Katie with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Katie loved her Lord. She always gave to others before herself. She leaves a whole in may hearts that will be difficult to fill. Funeral services will be 12:30 PM at Miller Funeral Home on May 15, 2019. Pastor Buddy Nelson will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Forestlawn Gardens. Pallbearers will be five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611