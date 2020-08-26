Funeral Services for Katrinia Brooks Blackwell 57, will be Thursday, August 27, at 11 am at the Anniston City Meeting Center with Bishop Albert Johnson, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Blackwell passed away on August 22, 2020 at WellStar Cobb, Austell, GA. Survivors include her husband: Terrance Blackwell; siblings: Legene Brooks, Charles Brooks, Melvin (Walkita) Jackson, Althea Ashford; in-laws, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Leon Bradford and Gloria Brooks, stepfather, Russell Williams, grandparents, Della and Willie Trammell, Alice Ashford, aunt, Dorothy Johnson, uncles, Charles Snodgrass, Melvin Ashford, John Fox, T.C. Fox.

Anniston Funeral Service

Jeffrey C. Williams

2562360319





