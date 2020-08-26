1/1
Katrinia Brooks Blackwell
Funeral Services for Katrinia Brooks Blackwell 57, will be Thursday, August 27, at 11 am at the Anniston City Meeting Center with Bishop Albert Johnson, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Blackwell passed away on August 22, 2020 at WellStar Cobb, Austell, GA. Survivors include her husband: Terrance Blackwell; siblings: Legene Brooks, Charles Brooks, Melvin (Walkita) Jackson, Althea Ashford; in-laws, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Leon Bradford and Gloria Brooks, stepfather, Russell Williams, grandparents, Della and Willie Trammell, Alice Ashford, aunt, Dorothy Johnson, uncles, Charles Snodgrass, Melvin Ashford, John Fox, T.C. Fox.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams
2562360319


Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anniston City Meeting Center
