Funeral service for Kaylyn Jennifer Brimer, 25 of Eastaboga will be Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Kaylyn passed away June 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Survivors include her spouse Jonathan Fowler, daughter Audrey Lona Fowler, Mother Jennifer Brimer, Father Jereme Brimer (Sonya), Grandmother Gracie Haynes, Uncle Michael Brimer (Brenda), step-brothers Gregory Kirby and Joshua Kirby and close friends Shannon Smothers and Samantha O'Conner. Kaylyn is preceded in death by her grandfather Linley Haynes and her grandparent Eugene and Bettie Brimer, uncles Buddy Howard and Tim Howard. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Kaylyn was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. She graduated from Trinity Christian Academy. She became involved with many organizations such as Alzheimer's, Relay for Life, Camp Smile a Mile, and numerous others. She will be missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 6, 2020.