Funeral service for Mrs. Kazuyo "Kay" Price, 90, of Blue Mountain, will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Anniston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Truman Norred will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Price entered her Heavenly home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Mrs. Price is preceded in death by her parents, Kizuko Kanda and Yuki Kimura Kanda; her husband, Chester W. Price; four brothers; and two sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Wallace Price and his wife Charlotte, of Golden Springs; her grandson, Thomas Price and his wife Karen, of Elk River, MN; four great-grandchildren, Alex, Jackson, Liam, and Conner Price, all of Elk River, MN; one sister, June Welty, of San Antonio, TX; several nieces and nephews; and a very close friend, Betty Brooks, of Oxford. Mrs. Price met her husband, Chester W. Price, who was a native of the Cedar Springs community, while he was stationed in Japan shortly following WWII. After they were married, they came to America to begin their lives together and settled in Blue Mountain. Mrs. Price was a wonderful mother and "MawMaw". She was a faithful and devoted Christian and was a member of Blue Mountain Baptist Church, where she served many years as the Secretary and Treasurer. In her spare time, Mrs. Price enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, and watching Wheel of Fortune on TV. She was also known to avidly watch Joel Osteen and Parker Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday mornings, after she became unable to attend her own church. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anniston Soup Bowl, P.O. Box 2072, Anniston, AL, 36202.

