Keith Echols Madison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Graveside Service for Mr. Keith Echols Madison, 57, of Ohatchee, will be at 3 pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Forestlawn Gardens with Rev. Bill Drummons officiating. For everyone's health and safety, the family kindly asks that friends maintain social distancing at the service. Keith passed away on June 11, 2020 following a fall at his home. Keith was born in Anniston. He attended The Donoho School and graduated from Jacksonville State University. During his 30 years in the construction industry, he worked in many states. Keith returned to Alabama in 2005 to be closer to family and enjoy life on the lake. Keith is survived by his parents, Norman Madison and June Echols Madison; a brother, Kenneth Madison and his wife, Amy; a niece, Shelby Madison; a nephew, Nathan Madison and his wife, Stefanie; and uncles and aunts, Ralph and Shirley Madison and Donnie and Judy Echols. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Boys & Girls Club of America in memory of Keith Madison, 1275 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 (www.bgca.org) or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forestlawn Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, AL 36207
(256) 231-2334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved