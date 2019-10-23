Keith "Bubba" Hightower, 57, of White Plains, Alabama passed away, October 21st 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 24th at Dryden Funeral Home in Heflin, AL, preceded by visitation from 10:00 - 11:00. Keith was born on November 30th 1961 in Anniston, Alabama. He graduated from White Plains High School in 1980. Keith spent most of his working career in the construction industry, and most recently went to work for his daughters' company in the automotive industry. Anyone who knew "Bubba" would describe him as hard-working, giving and in love with his family, daughter Bradi, son in law Michael, and his grandchildren Christian and John Reagan, all with the biggest smile. Keith is survived by his daughter Bradi, son in law Michael, grandchildren Christian and John Reagan McSweeney, mother Patricia Hightower, brothers Kregg and Ken (Amanda), nieces Kendall (Riley) Murphy, Ashley (Stephen) Hurst and Kolbey (Cole) Bannon, nephews Eli Hightower and Kayd Hightower, and many other relatives and friends. visit our website @ www.drydenfuneral home.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 23, 2019