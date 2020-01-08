The funeral service for Mr. Keith Waldrep, 53, of Nashville, formerly of Anniston, will be at 2 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Waldrep passed away on January 2, 2020 in Nashville. Mr. Waldrep was a 1985 Graduate of Walter Wellborn High School and was the Drum Major of the Wellborn Highlander Marching Band. He attended Jacksonville State University and graduated from the International Academy of Design and Technology in Nashville. He had recently retired as a property manager from Elmington Property Management in Nashville. Mr. Waldrep loved Auburn football and discussing politics. Mr. Waldrep is preceded in death by his father, Edwin Waldrep; his paternal grandparents, Edwin Waldrep and Mildred Rust; and his maternal grandparents, Arnold and Lilda Lumpkin; and his really good friend, Renae Goodman. He is survived by his parents, Douglas and Shirley Gibson; a brother, Kevin Waldrep and his wife, Jeanne; a niece, Stephanie Waldrep; uncles, James and Nell Lumpkin and Ed and Shirley Lumpkin; a sister-in-law, Erin Waldrep; his fur baby, Miss Daisy; and several cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 8, 2020