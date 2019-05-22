Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Aaron Gravette were held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Ashland with Pastor Rusty Craig officiating. Burial followed in Clay County Memory Gardens. Kenneth was born May 7, 1937 in Clay County, Alabama to the union of the late Edward Cornelius and Bernice Ray Gravette. Ken was united in the bonds of holy matrimony to the late Zadie Morgan (Anne) on November 26, 1955. Their loving 62 1/2 year union was blessed with three daughters. Mr. Gravette was an avid golfer. He had a hole in one on February 7th 2015 at the Clay County Golf Course, and was able to shoot his age. Prior to his retirement he was employed at Alabama Power. His faith was incredibly strong. In the days leading up to his death, he expressed joy and anticipation for being reunited with Anne. He had been a member of First Baptist Church for 42 years and was also a devoted member of HIS Men's Bible Class. He is survived by three daughters, Deb (Terry) Threadgill of Thomaston, GA, Jan (Robert) Cole of Birmingham, and Dawn Harvey, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Amy (Jeff) Price, Colton Harvey, and Caden Harvey; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ailene (Bobby) Wood and Linda (Frank) Hampton; loving sisters and brothers in-law; nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends. Pallbearers were Terry Threadgill, Robert Cole, Nick Norrell, Jeff Price, Colton Harvey, and Caden Harvey. Memorial contributions may be made to Alabama Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministries. Clay County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.