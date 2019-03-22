Funeral service for Mr. Kenneth E. Dempsey, 77, of Piedmont, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Asberry Baptist Church. The Reverend William Cain, Reverend Frank Haney and Reverend Ricky Pollard will officiate. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church. Mr. Dempsey passed away March 20, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Evie Dempsey; brothers, Bernon Dempsey, Horace Dempsey, and Henry Dempsey; sisters, Beulah Lockette, Nettie McFall, Lucille Deberry, Vivian Warmack, Aline Trammel, and Helen Smith. Mr. Dempsey was a native of Calhoun County. He was long-time member of Asberry Baptist Church where he served for many years as a deacon. He also served as choir director. He loved to work in his wood-working shop. Mr. Dempsey is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jewel Dempsey; children, Sonia Pritchett and her husband, Mark, Carrie Howell, and Kenneth Lee Dempsey and his wife, Ashlon; grandchildren, Clint Pritchett and his wife, Miranda, Kayla Pritchett, Jacob Pritchett, Davis Glass, Ben Glass, Brayden Dempsey, Parker Dempsey, and Aaron Dempsey; great-grandchildren, Savannah Pritchett, Evie Pritchett, and Lee Pritchett; sister, Doris Adair; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Clint Pritchett, Jacob Pritchett, Lee Pritchett, Davis Glass, Ben Glass, Brayden Dempsey, Parker Dempsey and Aaron Dempsey. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 22, 2019