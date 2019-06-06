Funeral ceremony for Kenneth E. Johnson, Sr., 61, of Anniston, Al will be 1PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Walter L. Solomon, Pastor/Officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Mr. Johnson departed this life on May 31, 2019 at NE Al Regional Medical Center. Viewing will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 1pm-8pm at the chapel, with a wake from 6pm-8pm. Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing. Kenneth was a member of the Goodwill Lodge #59. Survivors include: his loving wife, Brenda G. Johnson of Anniston, Al, two sons, Kenneth E. Johnson, Jr. of Buffalo, NY, and Demetrius Young of Anniston, Al, two sisters, Josephine Kirkland of Buffalo, NY, and Jacqueline Barnett of Buffalo, NY, one brother, Brian Kirksey of Richmond, Va, twelve grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Elijah Johnson and his mother, Wyvonnia Johnson. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771
Published in The Anniston Star on June 6, 2019