Memorial service for Kenneth Lee Butler, 70, of Jacksonville will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Jacksonville Church of Christ with Mr. Allen Webster officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Mr. Butler passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Mary Helen Wey Butler of Jacksonville; children, Sammy Butler (Jennifer) and Brandy Butler Walker (Jamie) all of Piedmont; step son, Donald "Dink" Thacker (Kate) of Texas; one brother, Michael Butler (Kim) of Georgia; one sister, Brenda Ball (Mitch) of Ohatchee; and seven grandchildren. Kenneth was interested in the art of upholstery from a young age and worked in the business for 54 years. He owned and operated Ken-Mar Upholstery and was an active member of the Jacksonville Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and worked for Federal Mogul for 19 years. Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Dorothy Butler. Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

