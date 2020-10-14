Graveside services for Mr. Kenneth Morris Young will be at 11 am on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Reverend Danny Mattox officiating. Kenneth passed away on October 6, 2020 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Kenneth graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1967 where he was a star basketball player. He was voted All Anniston Classic 1966, All Calhoun County 1966/1967, and led JHS to win the 1967 Calhoun County Championship as the MVP of the tournament. After high school, Kenneth spent four years in the United States Air Force with assignments at Lackland AFB, TX, Plattsburgh AFB, Plattsburgh, NY, Albrook AFB, Panama Canal Zone, Travis AFB, Sacramento, CA, and finished up his tour at Hill AFB, Ogden, UT. Kenneth returned to Jacksonville where he worked at several jobs before going to work at Anniston Army Depot. After 10 years, he transferred to Ft. McClellan and was a Safety Specialist until his retirement in 1990. Kenneth was a hard working and funny guy who loved his family, especially his two grandchildren. He loved riding around town, stopping to visit with friends and family. Breakfast at Jack's with his car buddies was an everyday event and he seldom missed a morning. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and cousin. But most of all, he was a die-hard Alabama fan, even though both of his sons graduated from Auburn University. He would never switch his allegiance from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Michael Young; his parents, Guy J. Young and Dora Young Mattox; and his brother, Gregory Lynne Young. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 49 1/2 years, Joan Best Young; a son, William Matthew Young and his wife, Autmn Sims Young; a grandson, Wesley Miller Young; a granddaughter, Hayden Olivia Young; his sister, Peggy Young Potter (Jimmy Logan); his aunt, Lola Ford Turner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Nasworthy, R.C. Shell, and members of the Bama Street Rods. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com
