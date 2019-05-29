Funeral service for Kenneth Ray Pearson, 67, of Anniston will be 11:00 am, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Barton Owens officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 till 8:00pm on Wednesday May 29th at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Burial is at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mr. Pearson is survived by his wife, Debra Pearson of Anniston; sons, Jeremy Pearson of Anniston and Eric Pearson (Elizabeth) of Lincoln, AL; brother, Danny Pearson; grandchildren, Kimberly Pearson, Kameron Pearson, and Elijah Pearson. Mr. Pearson is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Edna Pearson; sister, Gloria Tolbert; brother, Donald Pearson. Pallbearers are Mark Kane, Trey Carter, Chris Greer, Joshua Duke, Daniel Huddleston, Dusty Manghan, Chris Salinas, Mark Shouse and Alan Echols. Mr. Pearson was a member of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, R.O.P.E, and The American Society of Composers and authors. He was also the owner and sole proprietor of Blue Springs Music Group LLC. He was a loving Husband, Dad, and Paw Paw. He loved music, writing music and lyrics and had a beautiful singing voice. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 29, 2019