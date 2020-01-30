Mr. Kent Smith, age 58, passed away at home on January 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Melanie Guthrie Smith; one son and his wife, Daniel and Bridgitte Smith; two grandchildren, Autumn Smith and James Smith; two brothers and their wives, Mark and Marcia Smith, Bruce and Denise Smith; a sister and her husband, Marsha and Terry Bowman, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margie and JB Smith; his mother and father in law, Sue and Gray Guthrie, and a niece, Andrea Smith. He attended Oxford High School and Bessemer Tech. He owned and operated Kent Smith and Company working many years in Calhoun County and surrounding areas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alabama Wildlife Federation at AFW at alabamawildlife.org. A memorial service will be held on February 15, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 at Miller Funeral Home and Crematory in Oxford, Alabama. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 30, 2020