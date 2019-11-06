Kerry Ann Roberts, 45, of Piedmont passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 after injuries from a car accident. Kerry was a life long resident of Piedmont. She attended Bethel Church and always enjoyed going on trips with the women group. Kerry loved her family especially her grandchildren. She was very artistic, could make anything, and took pride in planning the family gathering all by herself. She loved trips to the beach and feeding the sea gulls. Kerry is survived by her daughter, Laura Frost; two grandchildren, Dominic Boyle and Izabelle Boyle; her parents, Marlene and Paul Roberts; two sisters, Darla Cotton and Kelly Roberts; one brother, Shannon Roberts; niece, Payten Cotton; nephew, T.J. Rader; Fur baby, Joe; best friends, Janice Pope, Arlene Ooten (Charlie Anderson), Amy Hughes, and Jennie Baldwin; three aunts, Heidi Baldwin, Martha Mayhall and Ann Blake; two uncles, Earl Roberts and David Roberts; and many other extended family. Kerry was preceded in death by two sons, Shane Frost and Matthew Frost; grandparents, Doris and John McCulley and Exie and Tommy Roberts and two fur babies, Booger and Cricket. A memorial gathering will be Saturday, November 09, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00p.m. at Bethel Family Worship Church with the Rev. Sherry Donaldson officiating.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 6, 2019