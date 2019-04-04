A private family visitation for Infant Kahlia Marie will be held at a later date. Kahlia Marie, or "Fat Cheeks" as she was often called, was a wonderful daughter, granddaughter and niece. She had a huge smile and was loved beyond measure. Kahlia was her mother's little "Chunky Monkey" and will be deeply missed. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Christina Gamez of Ohatchee; her sister, Layanna Gordon; grandparents, Cecelia Gamez and Geraldo Rodriguez of Ohatchee, Vickie Smith of Ohatchee, Cheryl and Courtney Burton of Saks, Johnnie and Doug of Oxford, and Marion Johnson of Alexandria; aunts and uncles, Alexis Rodriguez (Gavin Mosley) of Ohatchee, Gabriel Gamez of Anniston, Amberly Smith of Alexandria, Nikki and Andrew Garret of Georgia, Carina and James Campbell of Florida, Jennifer (Jose) Leon of Lincoln, and Ysidro (Megan) Morales of Lincoln; her cousin, Victoria Rodriguez; and many other family members. Kahlia, words cannot express the pain in our hearts because you are no longer here, but we know you are in Heaven and your memory will remain with us always. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Khalia Marie Gordon.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 4, 2019