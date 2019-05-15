Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Anniston Memorial Funeral Home 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Anniston Memorial Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Kimberly "Kim" Nelson Davis, 59, will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Adam Thornton will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00-1:00, prior to the service on Thursday. Mrs. Davis died on Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Davis was born on October 19, 1959, in Huntsville, to Frank and Betty Nelson. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1978. Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jeff Davis of Wellington; two sons, Zach (Noel) Davis of Alexandria and Brock Davis (fiancé, Mandy Jennings) of Alexandria; her mother, Betty Butterworth Nelson; one sister, Cathy (Mack) Farr of Richmond Hills, GA; two aunts, Gail Brooks of Alexandria and Louise Upshaw of Anniston; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends of the Hightower family of Rome, GA and the Bagley family of Wellington. Pallbearers will be family members and friends. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her father, Frank Nelson; her grandmother, Lena Butterworth; one uncle, B.L. Brooks; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nick and Catherine Kilgore. Baptist by faith, Mrs. Davis was a loving and caring individual who put others needs far above her own. She was currently employed at Alexandria Elementary School where she worked as a Paraprofessional, helping care for children with special needs. Mrs. Davis has helped special needs children for many years and absolutely loved her job and also enjoyed working with her fellow faculty and staff. She never met a stranger and to know her was to love her. Mrs. Davis had a heart of gold and she carried a wonderful sense of humor, constantly making others laugh or bringing a smile to their faces. In her spare time, she could be found working alongside her husband at their family business, Ohatchee Discount Supermarket. Mrs. Davis also enjoyed spending time with her family and was eagerly awaiting the days her precious boys married the loves of their lives. She was a compassionate and dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who know and loved her. Online condolences to the family at: Funeral services for Mrs. Kimberly "Kim" Nelson Davis, 59, will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Adam Thornton will be officiating. She was a compassionate and dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who know and loved her. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence" Published in The Anniston Star on May 15, 2019

